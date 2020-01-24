Federer produced an epic fifth set tiebreak comeback on Friday as he came back from 8-4 down in the super tiebreak to beat John Millman 4-6, 7-6(2), 6-4, 4-6, 7-6.

Whilst Millman took the game to Federer the Swiss was uncharacteristically slack, making a remarkable amount of unforced errors.

In total Federer made 82 unforced errors, 49 of which came on his forehand and in his own post-match interview Federer alluded to how Millman was dominating him in that area.

“I had to figure out a way to get him in trouble on his serve.” Federer said after he was asked how he adjusted after losing the first set.

“He’s not known to be the best server, he’s got a good serve but it’s not like the tall guys coming in super fast.

“But he was doing such a nice job of not making too many mistakes and I was struggling in the forehands cross-court, backhands cross-court he was sort of dominating both sides.”

On Game, Schett and Mats Barbara Schett asked Wilander for his thoughts on what was happening with Federer.

“I think we can most probably explain that because of his serve.” Wilander replied.

“He’s not getting any free points on the serve tonight compared to what he normally does

“So the other player feels more comfortable I believe and he can start going for his shots because he gets some rhythm.

“When Federer gets to hit second serves often the other player gets rhythm. When Federer gets a couple of free points all the time you get no rhythm, there’s no rallies but here there were.”

One of the other major talking points from the game was Federer’s astonishing six points in a row in the super tiebreak including an outrageous drop shot.

“Very gutsy, very creative of course.” Wilander said. “When I was watching this is what you get in return for not winning Wimbledon last year when he had two match points against Novak Djokovic.

“Millman was maybe becoming a little bit passive in this rally, Federer is playing with good height, keeping Millman away from the baseline.

“Millman was hitting harder earlier in the match than at the end and Federer, I don’t even know what you’re thinking there [said as Federer plays drop shot on screen]

“I think Roger realised that any time he brought Millman to the net or Roger was up at the net he felt he’s a better player and has better hands.

“But when it was from the back he said that forehand and backhand crosscourt was trouble so somehow with slices and rop shots and coming to the net he figured out how to make Millman a little worse towards the end of the match.”

Federer will face Hungary’s Marton Fucsovics in the fourth round.

OUR VIEW - Federer's struggles due to lack of practice

Federer has always stuck to routine coming into the Australian Open and has generally had a great deal of success in his warm-up tournaments. He won Brisbane in 2015 and was twice a beaten finalist in 2014 and 2016. Since then he had played in the Hopman Cup, winning the mixed tournament in 2018 and 2019 alongside Belinda Bencic. This year he was due to play in the ATP Cup but cancelled his appearance after an elongated tour of Latin America in the 2019 post-season.

Though he was troubled by neither Steve Johnson nor Filip Krajinovic, both players hardly without pedigree, he looked off the boil against Millman, with his forehand spewing numerous errors - a sure sign that Federer's game is not in sync. It could well be that a break of two months without competitive action means Federer has come into Melbourne undercooked.

Should he and Novak Djokovic progress to their projected semi-final meeting, Federer will need to tighten up these vital aspects of his game or the Serb will come a step closer to equalling his record 20 Grand Slams.