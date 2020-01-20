Seeded 13th, Shapovalov appeared out of sorts from the start and exploded at the chair umpire after receiving a code violation for pounding his racket into the blue hardcourt when broken early in the third set at Margaret Court Arena.

Video - Shapovalov to the umpire - 'Just do your job!' 01:03

Shapovalov gave up a 4-2 lead in the fourth set to be dragged into a tiebreak and Fucsovics raced to a 6-2 lead before closing out the contest when the Canadian hammered an unforced error.

Fucsovics will play the winner of Italian Jannik Sinner's match against Australian qualifier Max Purcell.