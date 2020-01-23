Wawrinka started the match serenely, winning the first three games before an alarming collapse saw the Italian claim it 6-3. When Seppi broke to lead 5-4 in the second set, it seemed the Swiss was heading for an early exit but he rattled off three straight games to level the match.

The crisis seemed to have been averted for Wawrinka when he won the third 6-3, but Seppi ensured the match was going the distance by winning the fourth by the same scoreline.

“It was a tough five-setter that could have gone either way,” he said on court after the match. “I kept fighting and I’m super happy to get through.”

Next up for Wawrinka is another physical battle, this time against John Isner, who defeated Chilean qualifer Alejandro Tablio in straight sets in just 84 minutes.

Of his next opponent, Warinka said: "Tough match. We all know he is a very dangerous player, serving big.

"You don't get a lot of opportunity. You need to stay strong, be aggressive, try to make him play as much as possible. That's it. Stay positive all the match."