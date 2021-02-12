Alexander Zverev cruises into the fourth round of the Australian Open after a 6-3, 6-3, 6-1 win over number 32 seed Adrian Mannarino in one hour and 46 minutes on Rod Laver Arena.

The pair squared off for the fourth time in less than six months with the German holding a 3-1 record. Mannarino did win a set in each one but he could not do anything significant against the sixth seed in Melbourne as Zverev outclassed his French opponent.

Australian Open Australian Open 2021 order of play - Serena, Djokovic and Kyrgios in action on day five 20 HOURS AGO

Zverev will play either Pedro Martinez or Dusan Lajovic in the last-16.

The first set started methodically before Zverev turned up the heat from the sixth game onwards.

The 23-year-old slammed down a total of 19 aces and 33 winners across the three sets which Mannarino had no answer for.

Zverev: I will do everything to win here

"Very happy. Adrian is someone I've played three times in the last year. Every time it was a very long match. Today I felt a bit lazy.

"I thought maybe I would hit the ball harder so we wouldn't have to play for four hours so you guys don't have to sit in the sun so all good. This is the most awkward I've felt on court this year so far by the way!

"I know today is the last day we may play with a crowd. I hope Wednesday or Thursday it gets better. It's been fun.

The US Open was one of the greatest moments of my career but also one of the toughest. I was two points away from winning my first grand slam so I still have that in my head. I'm going to do everything I can to make it happen here maybe.

- - -

A head-turning offer for head-turning tennis. One-month premium subscription for just 99p on the Eurosport app and eurosport.co.uk

Australian Open Australian Open LIVE - Kyrgios coming up; Zverev, Thiem through 08/02/2021 AT 06:43