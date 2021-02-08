Denis Shapovalov was livid when he was not allowed to take a bathroom break midway through his Australian Open first-round match against Jannik Sinner.
The umpire wouldn't allow the young Canadian to head off court after the fourth set - which he had dropped to his Italian opponent.
"What happens if I go?" asked Shapovalov "Do I get a fine? I don't care!
"What do you mean I can't go? Are you going to disqualify me? I have to pee!"
'I'm going to p*** my pants!' - Shapovalov blows top over bathroom break
It became evident that he was not going to be permitted to relieve himself off court - and the 21-year-old stepped up his tirade at an umpire who seemed to be amused by the entire saga.
"I'm going to p*** my pants!" he declared.
"I'm going to p*** in a bottle!
"You guys are not allowing players to p***? I don't understand this rule!"
On commentary, Eurosport's Simon Reed offered a sympathetic voice.
"It's a crazy rule," he said. "He's got a point. It's absolutely ridiculous. Why on earth can he not go to the toilet right now? It is unfathomable."
