Denis Shapovalov was livid when he was not allowed to take a bathroom break midway through his Australian Open first-round match against Jannik Sinner.

The umpire wouldn't allow the young Canadian to head off court after the fourth set - which he had dropped to his Italian opponent.

"What happens if I go?" asked Shapovalov "Do I get a fine? I don't care!

"What do you mean I can't go? Are you going to disqualify me? I have to pee!"

It became evident that he was not going to be permitted to relieve himself off court - and the 21-year-old stepped up his tirade at an umpire who seemed to be amused by the entire saga.

"I'm going to p*** my pants!" he declared.

"I'm going to p*** in a bottle!

"You guys are not allowing players to p***? I don't understand this rule!"

On commentary, Eurosport's Simon Reed offered a sympathetic voice.

"It's a crazy rule," he said. "He's got a point. It's absolutely ridiculous. Why on earth can he not go to the toilet right now? It is unfathomable."

