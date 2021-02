Tennis

Australian Open - 'I deserved to say something' - Novak Djokovic on Next Gen comments after triumph

Australian Open - 'I deserved to say something' - Novak Djokovic, talking in the Eurosport Cube, addresses his Next Gen comments after his triumph in Melbourne. Djokovic further cemented his status as one of the greats of the game with a quite brilliant demolition of fourth seed Medvedev to secure his ninth title at the Australian Open and 18th Grand Slam title.

00:06:11, 689 views, 2 hours ago