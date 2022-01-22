Daniil Medvedev cruises into the fourth round of the Australian Open after overcoming Botic van de Zandschulp 6-4 6-4 6-2 on Margaret Court Arena.

The Russian secured a convincing victory over the Dutchman who achieved his career-best record by reaching the third round.

Ad

Medvedev, who reached the 2021 final, will be looking to go one step further this year and was pleased with his performance against the World No 57 who he beat in one hour and 57 minutes.

Australian Open Australian Open order of play: Day 6 - Evans looks to keep GB flag flying, Medvedev v crowd? 17 HOURS AGO

"Fourth different year, fourth different status," the reigning US Open champion said afterwards.

"I don't want to stop on the fourth round. I'm really happy because everyone in a Grand Slam is really tough. Even today the score does not show this I felt like it was a tie that was not reflected in the score.

"I was hoping you guys were going to be a bit easier on me. I'll put it this way. It's easier to play a guy from the Netherlands than a guy from Australia in Melbourne.

"Every good relationship must have its ups and downs. I think it's good. There is some relationship going on.

"Hopefully I can come many more years here and I don't think it's only going to be good ones. But I hope it will be more good times than bad times or it doesn't work."

Medvedev was cheered onto the court by the fans, despite hitting out at supporters after his second round win over Australia's Nick Kyrgios, and he got off to a fine start, wrapping up the first set in 40 minutes.

And just like in the opener, Medvedev broke the Van de Zandschulp serve in the third game in the second before holding all of his service games in relatively comfortable fashion.

And in the third set, with Van de Zandschulp tiring physically and mentally from a high-octane battle, Medvedev reeled off the final five games to secure the win.

- - -

Stream the 2022 Australian Open live and on demand on discovery+ . A subscription for discovery+ is now £29.99 for the first year for UK users, down from £59.99

Australian Open Medvedev beats Kyrgios and the crowd, Sabalenka's service troubles - Australian Open diary YESTERDAY AT 22:19