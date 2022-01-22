Stefanos Tsitsipas is into the fourth round of the Australian Open after beating Benoit Paire 6-4 7-5 6-7(2) on Rod Laver Arena.

The 2021 Australian Open semi-finalist has reached the second week of the Grand Slam for the third time of his career after producing a comfortable victory over his French opponent.

Tsitsipas will play USA's Taylor Fritz in the next round.

"I am pretty happy with that win," Tsitsipas said on court afterwards.

"Benoit is someone who I'd say is one of the biggest talents in our game. A lot of talent and feel for the game. It's a very important victory for me today and also very special playing on this arena.

On playing Fritz, Tsitsipas said: "Taylor is someone I've shared a court with since a very young age. We grew up playing together. He has improved a lot in the last couple of years so he is someone I'm going to take very seriously.

"I will try and bring the best out of my game. Hopefully I'll have the crowd support me and hopefully I can do my job."

Paire was never allowed to get into a rhythm and he was broken in the second game as Tsitsipas raced to a 3-0 lead in the opening set. Baire held his service games after that but could not break back.

The second set was a tighter affair with Paire able to hold his serve on pressure points early on in the set, but eventually he caved in to Tsitsipas' sheer athleticism and the Greek broke to make it 6-5 before reeling off four points in a row to take a commanding two set lead.

Tsitsipas continued to dominate from the baseline in the third, but Paire clawed it back in the tie-break, taking it 7-2 to force a fourth set.

And although momentum appeared to be with Paire, it was Tsitsipas who sealed the decisive break in the fourth at 5-4 up and converted his one and only match point.

