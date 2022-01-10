Rafael Nadal has labelled the ongoing saga surrounding Novak Djokovic as a "circus".

Having been detained in the Park Hotel, Melbourne since Thursday, Djokovic's visa cancellation was overturned by a judge on Monday and the Serb - barring any last-minute U-turns - looks set to fight for a record tenth Australian Open title.

Ad

Talking to Spanish radio station Onda Cero, Nadal said: "Whether or not I agree with Djokovic on some things, justice has spoken and has said that he has the right to participate in the Australian Open and I think it is the fairest decision to do so, if it has been resolved that way.

Australian Open French star Lim joins star-studded Discovery talent team for Australian Open 2 HOURS AGO

"I wish him the best of luck.

"On a personal level, I'd much rather he didn't play!

"It's sports many interests move around it, on a general level, at an economic, advertising level.

"Everything is much better when the best can be playing."

Despite advocating for the unvaccinated Djokovic to take his place at the first Grand Slam of the year, Nadal maintained his pro-vaccine stance.

The 35-year-old said: "All the most important institutions in the world and science itself have said that the vaccine is the way to stop this pandemic and the disaster that we have experienced in these 20 months, so I try to follow what they tell me.

"I just try to follow what the experts in each subject say.

"All the debate that surrounds it is a circus, but one thing is clear: no matter how much debate is generated, there is one clear fact and it is that there have been millions of deaths in the world due to a virus, that is a reality."

Nadal had already given his view after Djokovic's initial detention on Thursday, expressing little sympathy for his great rival.

“I think if he wanted, he would be playing here in Australia without a problem," Nadal said.

"He made his own decisions, and everybody is free to take their own decisions, but then there are some consequences.

"Of course I don’t like the situation that is happening. In some way I feel sorry for him.

"But at the same time he knew the conditions since a lot of months ago, so he makes his own decision.”

Novak Djokovic & Rafael Nadal Image credit: Getty Images

Unlike Djokovic's dreadful preparation for the event, Nadal conversely is finding some form on the Australian hard courts, beating Maxime Cressy to lift the Melbourne Summer Set title on Sunday.

Nadal is not the only Spaniard to weigh in on the Djokovic debacle, with Garbine Muguruza leaving no doubt as to her take on it.

"I am vaccinated," Muguruza said.

"It's a nonsense battle: sooner or later everyone will have to get vaccinated.

"What's happening [with Djokovic] is a show and I don't know if this is good for tennis."

--

Stream the 2022 Australian Open live and on demand on discovery+

Australian Open Djokovic wins appeal to remain in Australia, but govt 'considering' new visa cancellation 5 HOURS AGO