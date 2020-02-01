Mektic and Krejcikova win Australian Open mixed doubles to deny Murray history

Should Murray have won the mixed doubles title then he would have surpassed Virginia Wade’s Open era record of seven slams for a British player.

However, Krejcikova and Mektic proved too strong for the reigning US Open champions in the tiebreak, winning eight straight points on their way to a 5-7 6-4 (10-1) victory on Rod Laver Arena.

"The first time Beth's been lost for words," Murray said on court after the match.

" Congrats to Nikola and Barbora – you we guys were awesome. We fought as hard as we can but came up short, so congrats on a Grand Slam title each. "

"Congrats to all you staying around after a singles match. It was a good, fun atmosphere to play.

“Beth, thanks for being a great partner, we have had a lot of success but more importantly a lot of fun. We'll try and come back next year and get a win."

Czech Krejcikova successfully defended her title after winning the event with American Rajeev Ram last year, while Croatia's Mektic captured his maiden Grand Slam trophy.