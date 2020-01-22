Gauff defeated Venus 6-4, 6-4 in the first round of last year's Wimbledon, having come through qualifying to make the main draw - and followed that up with a 7-6(5), 6-3 victory in Melbourne.

"She's just impressive all around, from her personality to the way she plays," said the 23-time Grand Slam champion of the youngster, who beat Sorana Cirstea on Wednesday to reach the third round.

"I think it's just all super impressive.

" I was nowhere near her level at 15 either on the court or off the court, not even close. I know kids are growing up different nowadays, so I'm not sure. But I was nowhere near as smart and eloquent as she is. It's nice to see. "

Serena could face Gauff if both win their third-round matches - but wouldn't be drawn too much on the prospect.

"We both have to win the next round, so we'll see," she told reporters. "I think she has a good chance to keep winning. She's a fighter. I have to do what I do, play everyone at every point, so we'll see."

And she also had a few words about her big sister - who turns 40 this year, with no signs of retirement on the cards yet.