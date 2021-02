Tennis

Australian Open: Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal are 'cyborgs of tennis' - Daniil Medvedev

Australian Open finalist Daniil Medvedev said the 'big three' of Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are the "cyborgs of tennis" given their dominance of the men's singles Grand Slam titles over the past two decades. Djokovic defeated Medvedev in straight sets, 7-5, 6-2, 6-2, in the final at Melbourne Park on Sunday for his ninth Australian Open crown.

00:00:50, 302 views, an hour ago