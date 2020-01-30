Australian Open order of play on Friday
MELBOURNE, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Order of play on the main showcourt on the 12th day of the Australian Open on Friday (play begins at 0400 GMT, prefix number denotes seeding):
ROD LAVER ARENA
Mixed doubles semi-finals
Bethanie Mattek-Sands (U.S.)/Jamie Murray (Britain) v Astra Sharma (Australia)/John-Patrick Smith (Australia)
Not before 0500 GMT
Women's doubles final
1-Hsieh Su-Wei (Taiwan)/Barbora Strycova (Czech Republic) v 2-Timea Babos (Hungary)/Kristina Mladenovic (France)
Not before 0830 GMT
5-Dominic Thiem (Austria) v 7-Alexander Zverev (Germany)