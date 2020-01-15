The duo were among a host of the world's top players who took part in the Rally for Relief exhibition match on Wednesday.

Taking place at the Rod Laver Court in Melbourne Park, all proceeds from the event went towards the Victorian Bushfire Appeal.

And after playing alongside the likes of Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams and Coco Gauff, Nadal announced the donation before Federer took to the court.

Nick Kyrgios, also playing in the Rally for Relief, was one of the first players to announce he would pledge $200 per ace during the Australian summer.

He also urged Tennis Australia to organise the exhibition event before the Australian Open, which gets under way on January 20.

You can donate to the cause at Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery and make sure to follow the #Aces4BushFireRelief campaign across social media for updates.