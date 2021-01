Tennis

Australian Open tennis 2021 - Casper Ruud practises serve indoors during hotel quarantine

Casper Ruud filmed himself practising his serve in his hotel room during quarantine ahead of the Australian Open. The Norwegian is among the fortunate players who avoided 24-7 quarantine, meaning he is allowed outside for a few hours each day to train. The Australian Open starts in Melbourne on February 8.

00:00:23, 12 views, 21 minutes ago