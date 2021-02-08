Tennis

Australian Open tennis 2021 - 'I was inspired by Flo-Jo' - Serena Williams on one-legged catsuit

Serena Williams has explained the inspiration behind her eye-catching one-legged catsuit at the 2021 Australian Open. The unprecedented 2021 edition of the Australian Open runs from February 8 until February 21 with Novak Djokovic and Sofia Kenin defending their titles in Melbourne. You can watch the first Grand Slam of the new season live on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app.

