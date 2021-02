Tennis

Australian Open - The incredible moment fans had to leave Novak Djokovic match due to lockdown laws

In an incredible moment at the Australian Open, fans were forced to leave during the match between Taylor Fritz and Novak Djokovic due to lockdown regulations. The unprecedented 2021 edition of the Australian Open runs from February 8 until February 21 and Eurosport has all the best action from Melbourne.

