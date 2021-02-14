Tennis

Australian Open - 'White towels? I asked you two games ago' - Novak Djokovic asks umpire for towels

Novak Djokovic asked politely but firmly for the white towels he had requested two games previously during his match against Milos Raonic. The unprecedented 2021 edition of the Australian Open runs from February 8 until February 21 and Eurosport has all the best action from Melbourne. You can watch the first Grand Slam of the new season live on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app.

