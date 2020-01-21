Jabeur impressed with an aggressive brand of tennis, particularly utilising her forehand well, and broke in the tenth game of the first set to take it 6-4 in a match that lasted one hour and three minutes at the 1573 Arena.

The British number one, who reached the semi-finals in 2016, broke the powerful Jabeur serve in the opening game of the second, but the world number 78 strung together four games in a row before winning it 6-2 as Konta failed to find a way back into the contest.

It is Konta's worst performance at an Australian Open in five years when she was a qualifier and did not make the draw.