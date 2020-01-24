Barty and Rybakina broke each other twice in the opening games on Rod Laver Arena, but the Australian held serve to go 3-2 up before breaking the Kazakh for a third game straight as Rybakina's game crumbled.

The Australian number one's controlled aggression and net play was proving too much for Rybakina, who only held her serve once by that point, as Barty broke her opponent in the first game of the second set. Rybakina squandered a trio of break points in the second game, allowing the crowd favourite to surge ahead.

The No. 29 seed Rybakina had another three break points when 4-1 down, but Barty fought back to take the game before going on to seal her spot in the second week.

Barty: The best I've played this summer

"It was a very tough one," Barty said post-match. "I felt I had to be really switched on a lot of those games were long and tough.

"I was really happy today, I felt that was the best I've played this summer so far.

"It's nice to get another opportunity to come out and enjoy it.