Getty Images
Barty powers past Rybakina into the fourth round
World number one Ash Barty is through to the fourth round of the Australian Open after demolishing Elena Rybakina in straight sets 6-3, 6-2.
Barty and Rybakina broke each other twice in the opening games on Rod Laver Arena, but the Australian held serve to go 3-2 up before breaking the Kazakh for a third game straight as Rybakina's game crumbled.
- Watch all courts and all matches of the Australian Open live on Eurosport and Eurosport Player
- Australian Open 2020 schedule
- Australian Open 2020: Live updates
The Australian number one's controlled aggression and net play was proving too much for Rybakina, who only held her serve once by that point, as Barty broke her opponent in the first game of the second set. Rybakina squandered a trio of break points in the second game, allowing the crowd favourite to surge ahead.
The No. 29 seed Rybakina had another three break points when 4-1 down, but Barty fought back to take the game before going on to seal her spot in the second week.
Barty: The best I've played this summer
"It was a very tough one," Barty said post-match. "I felt I had to be really switched on a lot of those games were long and tough.
"I was really happy today, I felt that was the best I've played this summer so far.
"It's nice to get another opportunity to come out and enjoy it.
" This is why I train and work hard, to compete and enjoy this moment and I'm loving every minute."