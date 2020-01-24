Jabeur, who comfortably swept aside British number one Johanna Konta in the first round, played with power and precision in the first set. She rallied from 3-0 down to eventually take it 7-5 after successfully breaking Wozniacki three times.

But Wozniacki bounced back in the second set, winning it 6-3. In the third Jabeur regained control as she broke the world number 36 in the second game before storming into a 3-0 lead.

When the chips were down Wozniacki produced a clutch moment by breaking the Jabeur serve in the fifth game and looked like she may force a tie-break.

However, the hard-hitting 25-year-old delivered the killer blow as she broke Wozniacki on match point in game 12 and marches into the fourth round for the first time in her career. At the expense of Wozniacki, whose dream of lifting the Australian Open before retirement is over.

'I GUESS THIS WAS MEANT TO BE'

"The achievements I've had on the courts were amazing," Wozniacki said post-match.

"The crowds and support I've had from my family and especially my dad who has coached me all these years.

"Those are the special memories I will always cherish and the journey where we've been all together. It's been a great ride and I really am happy.

"You may see me around not on the court but off it."