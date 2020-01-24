Wang capitalised on a triple break point at the first time of asking when 5-4 up before serving out the opening set. And she was able to neutralise Serena's power by moving her around the court, forcing Williams into a gruelling contest.

Wang played the match of her career and the 28-year-old broke the Williams serve again in the fifth game of set two to go 3-2 up. But with Wang given the opportunity to serve out the match, Williams fashioned out two break points and needed only one in a superb 24-shot rally to break the Wang serve for the first time.

Williams scrambled to a 5-2 lead in the tie-break before securing the set. In the decisive third set, Wang showed her true grit to stay in the tie with the momentum swinging Williams' way.

Wang was up an advantage in the eighth game but Williams responded to make it 4-4. And with Wang 6-5 up in the final set, she won match point at the third opportunity on Williams' serve to seal a historic victory.

Williams ended the match with 56 unforced errors to 43 winners, with her early exit meaning the wait for Grand Slam No 24 goes on.

'I believed I could do it'

"I think my team always believed I could do it," Wang said after the match.

" After the last time [losing 6-1 6-0 in September] I worked really hard on the court and off it so it's really good work and I believed I could do it. "

She continued: "During the second set I was a bit confused as I lost the set.

"I had to be calm but my mind always tells me I have to focus on the power and every point and trust myself."

Asked if she be would find time to celebrate Chinese New Year, Wang smiled with a one-word response: "Nope."