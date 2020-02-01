14th seed Kenin had been the form player coming into Melbourne, and only dropped one set – to Coco Gauff – coming into the final against unseeded Muguruza.

However, having lost the first set, the 21-year-old produced two sets of the highest calibre of tennis to claim a first Grand Slam title, taking the second of the championship points on offer, courtesy of a double fault from Muguruza.

"This is my first speech but I’ll try my best,” Kenin said on court after the match.

" My dream has officially come true, I can’t even describe this feeling. It’s so emotional and I worked so hard. I’m just so grateful to be standing here. Dreams come true. If you have a dream, go for it and it’s gonna come true. "

More to follow