Kenin fights back against Muguruza to win first Grand Slam title

By Eurosport

1 hour agoUpdated 5 minutes ago

Sofia Kenin fought back from a set down to beat Garbine Muguruza 4-6 6-2 6-2 to win a first Grand Slam title.

14th seed Kenin had been the form player coming into Melbourne, and only dropped one set – to Coco Gauff – coming into the final against unseeded Muguruza.

However, having lost the first set, the 21-year-old produced two sets of the highest calibre of tennis to claim a first Grand Slam title, taking the second of the championship points on offer, courtesy of a double fault from Muguruza.

"This is my first speech but I’ll try my best,” Kenin said on court after the match.

" My dream has officially come true, I can’t even describe this feeling. It’s so emotional and I worked so hard. I’m just so grateful to be standing here. Dreams come true. If you have a dream, go for it and it’s gonna come true."

More to follow

