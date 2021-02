Tennis

Australian Open - Naomi Osaka 'confidence' could be the difference in final - Wilander and Henin

Australian Open - Naomi Osaka's 'confidence' could be the difference in the final against Jennifer Brady, according to Eurosport's Mats Wilander and Justine Henin. The unprecedented 2021 edition of the Australian Open runs from February 8 until February 21. Watch the first Grand Slam of the new season live on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app.

