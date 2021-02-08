The 2019 Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka is through to the second round with a comfortable 6-1 6-2 win over Russia’s Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in one hour and eight minutes.

Osaka went into the opener on a 14-match winning streak dating back to February 2020. Eurosport's Mats Wilander expected pre-match for Pavlyuchenkova to be "tough" but the 23-year-old got off to a great start.

The first set lasted 33 minutes as Osaka dominated on her serve as the experienced Pavlyuchenkova made plenty of unforced errors.

The second set was slightly closer as Pavlyuchenkova played with more power and variety, but Osaka’s quality shone through. The Japanese player broke with a brilliant passing shot to go 2-1 up and never looked back, breaking again at 4-2 before securing the straight sets victory on her first match point.

Osaka will now face Caroline Garcia or Polona Hercog in the second round.

OSAKA: I'M HERE TO HAVE FUN

“I was really nervous coming into the match," Osaka said post-match.

"I know I played her before and it was really tough. I just wanted to play well and thank everyone for coming. I’m really happy to see people in the stands. It’s been a bit lonely in New York so thank you guys.

"Here hopefully I do well but I’m just here to have fun.

“Physically I feel like everyone has had their body shocked coming in and playing matches suddenly after such a long break. I think we’re all getting used to it and everyone is just really happy to be here.”

