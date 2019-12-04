Live TV info

The 2020 Australian Open will be live on Eurosport throughout the tournament.

Eurosport TV guide

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal, Australian Open 2019Getty Images

How to watch it online

The Eurosport Player is where you need to go to watch all the action from Melbourne Park.

Subscribe to the Eurosport Player here

Video - 60 Second Pro: 'The art of the slide' with Novak Djokovic 01:05

ATP Adelaide warm-up

You can also watch the inaugural Australian Open warm-up event, ATP Adelaide, on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player.

Novak Djokovic is the latest big name to declare that he is going to play in the crucial pre-Slam event.

Australian Open dates

Qualifying for the first Slam of the year gets going on Tuesday, January 14 and concludes on Saturday, January 18.

The Australian Open main draw gets underway on Monday, January 20, a little later than previous years due to the inaugural ATP Cup.

The tournament will come to a close with the men's final on Sunday, February 2.

Naomi Osaka of Japan poses with the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup during the Women's Australian Open media opportunity at Brighton Beach on January 27, 2019Getty Images

Tournament schedule

Check out the official tournament schedule, complete with specific times for each of the show courts, here:

Australian Open tournament schedule

Ticket info

For information on ground passes, stadium tickets on the show courts, the Kids Tennis Day and more, take a look at the official website:

Australian Open ticket and attendance information

Latest odds

Men's singles:

Novak Djokovic - 6/4

Rafael Nadal - 7/2

Daniil Medvedev - 7/1

Roger Federer - 8/1

Stefanos Tsitsipas - 10/1

David Goffin - 66/1

Dominic Thiem - 12/1

Alexander Zverev - 17/1

Andy Murray - 25/1

Nick Kyrgios - 33/1

Video - Embarrassing Halloween costumes and tennis highlights - Barty's Instagram Interview 01:48

Women's singles:

Serena Williams - 11/2

Ashleigh Barty - 7/1

Bianca Andreescu - 7/1

Simona Halep - 8/1

Naomi Osaka - 10/1

Karolina Pliskova - 12/1

Aryna Sabalenka - 16/1

Elina Svitolina - 16/1

Petra Kvitova - 16/1

Madison Keys - 20/1

Andy Murray's chances

Eurosport tennis writer David Avakian wrote in a feature article about Murray's prospects in Australia and beyond.

"The unique nature of Murray’s situation comes with uncertainty," Avakian wrote. "He says he feels 'zero pain in the hip' and surgeon Sarah Muirhead-Allwood is happy with the progress. But no person has had to play a five-hour, five-set singles match with a metal hip in extreme heat, let alone multiple matches.

Video - Murray - If I can get through five sets in Australia I can challenge at Grand Slams again 01:17

"This is the uncharted territory Murray could find himself in come January, when the Australian Open takes place in Melbourne, 12 months after the world of tennis announced his premature farewell at the very same event.

"Then again, if there’s no pain to hold him back and his artificial hip proves to be immune to the violence modern tennis bestows upon the body, why shouldn’t Murray be able to reach an even higher level than ever? Perhaps the sky is the limit, not the hip."