The event, which will take place in Sydney, Brisbane and Perth, will pit national teams against one another, with Federer set to represent Switzerland.

However, the competition has now announced that the 20-time Grand Slam champion will no longer take part in the competition, citing family reasons.

The 38-year-old's withdrawal also means this his country's qualification will be rescinded.

Federer has traditionally warmed up for the Australian Open in recent years by representing Switzerland, having won the mixed event the Hopman Cup in 2018 and 2019 alongside Belinda Bencic.

Federer's arch rivals Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal are set to represent Serbia and Spain respectively.