The former top-five player turned tennis analyst believes that Williams deserves to win another Grand Slam in her illustrious career.

But Hantuchova thinks the American could benefit from playing more tournaments in 2020 in order to perform better in Slam finals.

"I do hope it happens for her, as a reward for the champion she is,” Hantuchova told the New York Times.

" But I do believe she should play a few extra tournaments to be able to handle those finals better and so things can come automatically in the big moments. "

Williams, despite winning no titles since her return in 2018, has reached four Grand Slam finals in that time and will again be one of the favourites to triumph in Melbourne in January.

Serena WilliamsGetty Images

Hantuchova also shared her thoughts on another Australian Open contender, home favourite Ash Barty, who will finish the year as the world number one.

Video - Embarrassing Halloween costumes and tennis highlights - Barty's Instagram Interview 01:48

"Mentally, I think it finally came together for her,” Hantuchova said.

"We’ve all been there. Everyone tells us how good we are, but we have to believe it ourselves. And she does now."