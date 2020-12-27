Andy Murray has been given a wildcard for the Australian Open.

The Scotsman has not played a tour-level match since losing to Fernando Verdasco in October in Cologne but has featured at the LTA's Battle of the Brits exhibition tournament.

The 33-year-old Briton missed most of the 2020 season due to complications with his hip and struggled for form on his return after the Covid-19 hiatus, suffering a second-round defeat in the US Open before falling in the opening round at Roland Garros.

"We welcome Andy back to Melbourne with open arms," tournament director Craig Tiley said.

"His retirement was an emotional moment and seeing him come back, having undergone major surgery and built himself back up to get on to the tour again, will be a highlight of AO 2021."

Currently ranked 122 in the world, Murray is a five-time Australian Open finalist. His first appearance in the final there was also his first Grand Slam final, back in 2010.

He was criticised by Mats Wilander earlier in the year for taking a wildcard to the French Open, which the Swede argued would be better distributed to young, up-and-coming players.

