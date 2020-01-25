Apart from one very minor wobble in the third set Zverev looked in total control throughout and wasted little time making it through to the next round.

It continues his perfect record so far this year in Melbourne with the German yet to drop a set.

After so many years of near-misses fans of Zverev will now start to believe that he has a legitimate shot at ending his Grand Slam drought.

Next up is talented young Russian Andrey Rublev...

More to follow...