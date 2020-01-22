Wozniacki was leading 7-5 5-4 when her Ukrainian opponent called for medical assistance. Wozniacki, who announced prior to the Australian Open that this will be her last ever tournament, went on to win the second set 7-5.

But speaking afterwards, the Dane said the No. 23 seed had deliberately used the medical time out to try and disrupt Wozniacki’s march to victory.

And Wozniacki also accused Yastremska of having used the ploy before.

“Obviously she tried to break my rhythm,” Wozniacki said at her post-match press conference.

" And at 5-4 I don’t think there is anything wrong. She was running just fine. So that’s a trick that she’s done before, and I knew that it was coming. But I was just trying to stay focused. "

Does the criticism stack up?

Yastremska is developing a reputation for suffering medial issues at crucial junctures of matches.

In the Thailand Open in February, Yastremska was losing 5-2 in the final set to Australia’s Anja Tomljanovic when she needed medical assistance. Yastremska then won four successive games and took the match in a tie-break.

That incident led Nick Kyrgios to voice his displeasure.

Dutch star Kiki Bertens was also on the receiving end in the China Open in January of this year – match Bertens won in three sets.

Speaking after the match, Bertens said of the late medical timeout from her opponent: “Well, I played her three times and three times it happened.”

