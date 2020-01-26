Coco Gauff wasn't expecting to have a noisy Melbourne crowd behind her at the Australian Open. When she stepped on to the Melbourne Arena to take on her compatriot Sofia Kenin, she was surprised by the level of support she was receiving.

"I really didn't think I would be such a favourite. I don't know why," she told reporters in her press conference afterwards.

Well, who wouldn't cheer on a 15-year-old in her Australian Open debut year? One who had already knocked out one former champion in Naomi Osaka and one former runner-up in Venus Williams? Gauff's self-possession on the biggest stages has been strangely endearing. Although she has let a few tears slip at moments of extreme emotion - such as her 6-7(5), 6-3, 6-0 loss to Kenin - on the whole she has been very composed - and preternaturally focused.

Travelling American fans will always get behind their girl - but she is also winning fans everywhere she plays. She even hinted that she hopes the same might happen at Roland Garros later this year, pointing out her Francophile inclinations.

" US Open I expected to be the [crowd] favourite - here, I didn't really know what to expect. The whole stadium was really rooting for me in all my matches. That was really surprising, considering this isn't my home slam, and I hadn't done well in juniors here. "

"I don't know why I get the Aussie chant. Hopefully I continue to get an Aussie chant. I guess I'm an adopted Australian now, and a French person. My whole team is French basically."

Although because of her age she is limited in the number of tournaments she is allowed to enter, she does have her eyes on one big showpiece occasion later this year.

"I definitely do want to play the Olympics," she revealed. "Yeah, I mean, it would be pretty cool."

Other than that, she's concentrating on improving her game - and not letting the hype confuse or sway her. Of course she wants to be the best - but she is under no illusions that there is some way to go yet. When a reporter asked her if she thought she could win a Grand Slam before she turned 20, she batted the question away stylishly.

"My short-term goal is to improve," she responded. "I mean, that's the main thing. I'm doing well right now at 15. I still have so much I feel like I can get better on. Even my parents, my team, they all believe I can get better.

" I don't even think this is close to a peak for me, even though I'm doing well right now. Yeah, the goal is just really to get better, you know, have these good runs at tournaments, building up my experience and playing more tournaments just so I can be ready for matches like this today. "

And it's also worth noting that even though she lost to Kenin, she still enjoyed herself - putting the match into perspective.

"I couldn't really write this," she admitted. "I don't think anybody could really write how this past couple months have gone.

"I'm definitely going to savour this and continue to kind of build and get better to work for moments like this - moments like that last match [against Naomi Osaka]. Even today, even though I lost, I still had a lot of fun. I mean, now looking back, I'm not as disappointed any more."