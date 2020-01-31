"Why not? I mean, it's good for our sport. Of course we need more champions."

Novak Djokovic was considering the possibility that at last - at last - men's tennis might soon have its first champion born in the 1990s.

"Dominic has been there [in a Grand Slam final] a couple times," he reflected. "The younger players now coming up and challenging us oldies to get to the Grand Slam finals - it's happening already.

"I think it's good for sport...it's going to happen. Whether it's this year we're going to have a new Grand Slam champion or next year, but it's very soon."

Video - Watch: The moment Dominic Thiem made maiden Australian Open final 01:03

Thiem knows what a tough task he will have on Sunday night - even though he has beaten Djokovic in four out of their last five encounters, with the most recent win coming on the hard court of the O2 Arena at the ATP Finals.

"I think [the head-to-head record] doesn't count so much.

" It's absolutely his comfort zone here. He always plays his best tennis in Australia since many, many years. So I'm expecting that as well in the finals. "

It will be Thiem's third Grand Slam final, having already faced and lost to Rafael Nadal twice at Roland Garros, taking only one set off the king of clay, so he knows what kind of a challenge he will face.

" We are playing in tough times, we young players. We always have to beat all these unbelievable legends. "

"But I think it's a complete different situation," he added. "Of course, Rafa won Paris 12 times, Nole here seven times. That's [an] unbelievable achievement. But I try to take my experience what I made in the last two major finals and try to improve myself even more. I think I did that from '18 to '19 in Paris, and I tried to improve even more now.

"In this one I have the feeling that I have great experience now. I'm feeling that I can really keep up my level for all the two weeks, which was not the case maybe in my first Roland Garros final. So that's what I'm taking."

Video - Highlights: Djokovic cruises past subdued Federer 03:53

And he had his game plan sketched out even in his press conference after beating Alexander Zverev in the semi-final over four tight sets.

"I think I have to keep a good balance," he explained. "Of course, I have to risk a lot. I have to go for many shots - at the same time, of course, not too much. That's a very thin line. In the last match against him, hit that line perfectly in London [at the ATP Finals]. Of course, [I'm] going to take a look at that match, how I played, and try to repeat it.

" But for sure he's the favourite. I mean, he won seven titles here, never lost a final, going for his eighth one. "

"I'm feeling good on the court. I'm playing great tennis. So [I'll] try to be at my absolutely best on Sunday."