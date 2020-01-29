Muguruza will play Simona Halep, who beat Anna Kontaveit in straight sets earlier in the day, in the semi-finals.

The Spaniard ground out a tough first set having been twice down a break, but seized on her chance in the 12th game, grabbing the break point to seal it 7-5.

Muguruza, who has been contending illness throughout the tournament, broke the 30th seeded Russian twice in the second set and charged to the finish in a hailstorm of winners.

Pavlyuchenkova saved a match point with a thumping backhand, but was powerless to deal with the second as Muguruza sealed the match with a deft drop-volley.

Muguruza: Halep will be tough

Video - 'I adapted to the circumstances' - Muguruza on her win against Pavlyuchenkova 02:14

“I adapted to the circumstances [against Pavlyuchenkova]," Muguruza said after the game.

"Sometimes you don’t feel great but you have to fight and stay there. The first set was very hard – I think it lasted around an hour – so it was a very important set and I’m happy I got it.

“I’m happy to play tomorrow. Don’t wait another day and excited to play my first semi-finals here.