Muguruza beats Pavlyuchenkova to reach first ever Australian Open semi-final
Garbine Muguruza beats Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 7-5, 6-2 to reach her first ever Australian Open semi-final.
Muguruza will play Simona Halep, who beat Anna Kontaveit in straight sets earlier in the day, in the semi-finals.
The Spaniard ground out a tough first set having been twice down a break, but seized on her chance in the 12th game, grabbing the break point to seal it 7-5.
Muguruza, who has been contending illness throughout the tournament, broke the 30th seeded Russian twice in the second set and charged to the finish in a hailstorm of winners.
Pavlyuchenkova saved a match point with a thumping backhand, but was powerless to deal with the second as Muguruza sealed the match with a deft drop-volley.
Muguruza: Halep will be tough
“I adapted to the circumstances [against Pavlyuchenkova]," Muguruza said after the game.
"Sometimes you don’t feel great but you have to fight and stay there. The first set was very hard – I think it lasted around an hour – so it was a very important set and I’m happy I got it.
“I’m happy to play tomorrow. Don’t wait another day and excited to play my first semi-finals here.
" I’m going to study my opponent. I’ve known her for quite a long time so I know it’s going to be a tough match."