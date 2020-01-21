Getty Images
Konta crashes out to Jabeur in opening round
Johanna Konta’s Australian Open campaign is already over after losing to the unseeded Ons Jabeur in straight sets 6-4, 6-2.
Jabeur impressed with an aggressive brand of tennis, particularly utilising her forehand well, and broke in the tenth game of the first set to take it 6-4 in a match that lasted one hour and three minutes at the 1573 Arena.
The British number one, who reached the semi-finals of the competition in 2016, broke the powerful Jabeur serve in the opening game of the second. But the world number 78 strung together four games in a row before winning it 6-2 as Konta failed to find a way back into the contest with 19 unforced errors to her name.
It is Konta's worst performance at an Australian Open in five years when she was a qualifier and did not make the draw.
Konta philosophical about defeat
"It's an unfortunate thing. It's part of the sport and it's part of also the way I play, and it's something that will come with time and matches," she told reporters.
"I think ultimately the main thing was to start playing again, and I am. And how I physically felt out there is obviously a massive tick for me compared to where I was in September of last year.
" I think giving myself that time to find a level that I want to play is going to be important. I also played a very good opponent so it's not all on my racket."