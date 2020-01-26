Millman lost six points in a row at 8-4 up in a fifth-set super tiebreak to lose to the 20-time Grand Slam winner in the third round.

Nothing untoward was spotted on the night in question but on social media Maria Sharapova’s former coach Sven Groeneveld picked up on one particular clip which, he said, showed Millman rubbing balls on his sweaty shirt prior to serving.

Fans have speculated that the manoeuvre was illegal and Eurosport have contacted Tennis Australia for comment and clarification.

Putting balls in contact with sweat in this manner is illegal under USTA rules and would be unacceptable at the US Open. But it is unclear whether the same applies at the Australian Open.

Making the ball wet can affect the speed at which it reaches an opponent.

Former British star Greg Rusedski said that rubbing a ball in this way could make the ball speed up as well.

Millman would not be the first Australian to be caught up in a ball-tampering row.

Infamously, Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft all received prolonged bans from international cricket after using sandpaper to affect the quality of the ball in a Test match against South Africa in 2018.