1.33 - Evans two sets down, Osaka serving for the match!

An unforced error from Osaka saw Bouzkova take a vital break in the second set to go 4-2 up, but Osaka quickly recovered and secured a crucial break at 4-4 to now serve for the match.

Dan Evans is in big trouble, though, as he loses the second set 6-4 after a long deuce slugfest in the final game against McDonald with the American looking good value for his lead.

The Brit is looking visibly frustrated now, too. Just moments ago he shouted orders at some of the spectators to stay still.

1.15 - Umpire gets a ball to the head!

Hungarian Marton Fucsovics hits a wayward forehand return... and very nearly strikes the umpire on the head!

0.57 - Albot withdraws

0.55 - Evans now 6-3, 2-1 down

0.52 - Osaka ahead

After a bit of a shaky start, Osaka regained her composure to take the first set against her Czech opponent Marie Bouzkova 6-2.

Osaka a set up against BouzkovaGetty Images

0.49 - McDonald takes first set

A strong start from the American at a packed out Court 14. He wins the opening set 6-3 against Evans. Plenty of work for Evans to do...

On the 1573 Arena, Sam Querrey has taken the first set against Borna Coric 6-3 - while Denis Shapovalov loses the first set 6-3 against Marton Fucsovics.

Could we be in for an early shock on the Margaret Court Arena?

McDonald a set up against EvansEurosport

0.37 - A good luck message

0.24 - Evans broken

MacKenzie McDonald has taken an early break against the Brit on Court 14 and is now in a commanding 4-1 lead in the first set.

0.21 - Shapovalov a break down

Naomi Osaka and Dan Evans are both going with serve in their respective matches.

But it has not been the best of starts for the highly-rated 13th seed Denis Shapovalov over on the Margaret Court Arena. The unseeded Hungarian Marton Fucsovics has broken him early in the opening set to go 2-0 up.

There's plenty of fantastic matches on today. The reigning Australian Open women's champion Naomi Osaka gets us underway on the Rod Laver Arena right now!

What about the Brits? Well, Dan Evans faces Mackenzie McDonald and is first up on Court 14.

And later today 2018 semi-finalist Kyle Edmund takes on Dejan Lajovic and Johanna Konta kicks off her campaign today against the Tunisian Ons Jabeur.

