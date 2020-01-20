Barty came into the match as top seed, world No. 1 and having produced career-best performances in all four Grand Slams across 2019, but it was an uncertain start against for Ukrainian opponent.

Tsurenko shocked the home crowd on Rod Laver Area when the world number 120 claimed the opening set 7-5 and threatened to produce a major upset on day one in Melbourne.

She couldn’t maintain her standards though and amid a flurry of unforced errors from the underdog, Barty fought her way back into the match to see out the second set 6-1.

The onslaught continued in the third set as Barty raced out to a 4-0 lead. Tsurenko offered a modicum of resistance but Barty closed the match out with little trouble.

More to follow...