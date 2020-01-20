Seeking an eighth Australian Open title, Djokovic said in his on-court interview with John McEnroe on Eurosport:

" First of all, it’s great to be back in this arena that has a very special place in my heart. This has been by far my most successful court in my career. I love coming back to Australia - the land of tennis. I want to thank everybody for staying almost until midnight and supporting both players. "

Djokovic eased out to a 5-3 lead to allow him to serve for the first set.

But Struff dug deep and somehow broke Djokovic at the crucial moment, turning the tide with the help of a quite astonishing winner in a point he looked almost certain to lose.

Video - Incredible winner from Struff puts Djokovic on back foot in first set 00:38

Struff took Djokovic to a tie-break but the world No. 2’s competitive instincts remained undimmed having recently led Serbia to ATP Cup glory and he closed it out 7-5.

Struff continued to dog Djokovic in the early exchanges in the second set but the Serb stepped up his game and opened up a double break with a delicious slice winner, which he clearly relished.

Video - 'Oh my goodness me! That was special!' - Incredible point from Djokovic 00:45

And smiles were plastered all over his face when he served out to claim the second set. However, the start of the third didn’t go to plan as Struff forced a break in the second game. Djokovic broke back but in a topsy-turvy encounter, Struff struck back once more to open up a 4-2 lead.

The quality in some of the rallies was exceptional with the German world No. 37 more than playing his part in an increasingly absorbing encounter on Rod Laver Arena. A big hold to make it 5-2 put him within touching distance of the third set and it was gifted to Struff when Djokovic double faulted.

Video - '900th career win? I'm just getting started!' says Djokovic after beatung Struff 05:09

But the Serb rallied to close out the fourth set 6-1 and take his place in the next round. It was his 900th career win, and Djokovic added to McEnroe: