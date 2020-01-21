Zverev won his match on Margaret Court Arena and then told the fans present that for every match he wins at this year's Australian Open he will donate A$10,000 to bushfire relief charities.

Incredibly, Zverev then added that if he wins the whole tournament, he will give every single cent of the prize money to the relief fund.

Video - Zverev: I'll donate every cent to bushfire relef if I win the Australian Open 02:03

The prize money for a singles winner in Melbourne is A$4.12 million.

“Obviously Australia is a country that is home for us for over a month’s time every single year and we heard what is going on with the bushfires, we heard what is going on with the animals and the people who are losing their homes,” said Zverev.

“So I will donate A$10,000 for every match that I win here. I know I’m not the favourite to win this event, but if I win this event I’m going to donate every single cent to the bushfires.”