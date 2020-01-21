Getty Images
Zverev makes incredible $4m donation pledge after reaching second round
Alex Zverev looked comfortable enough when beating Marco Cecchinato 6-4 7-6 6-3 to reach the second round of the Australian Open - and made a remarkable pledge to the bushfire relief fund in his post-match interview.
Zverev won his match on Margaret Court Arena and then told the fans present that for every match he wins at this year's Australian Open he will donate A$10,000 to bushfire relief charities.
Incredibly, Zverev then added that if he wins the whole tournament, he will give every single cent of the prize money to the relief fund.
The prize money for a singles winner in Melbourne is A$4.12 million.
“Obviously Australia is a country that is home for us for over a month’s time every single year and we heard what is going on with the bushfires, we heard what is going on with the animals and the people who are losing their homes,” said Zverev.
“So I will donate A$10,000 for every match that I win here. I know I’m not the favourite to win this event, but if I win this event I’m going to donate every single cent to the bushfires.”