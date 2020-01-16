If Djokovic sees off Struff, he could be destined for a third-round meeting with British No. 1 Dan Evans, who is seeded for the first time at a Grand Slam in Melbourne and has been drawn to face world No. 132 Mackenzie McDonald in the first round.

Evans lost overnight to up-and-coming Russian Andrey Bublev in ATP Adelaide, 6-4 3-6 6-3.

Video - The funniest moments from the Rally for Relief 02:43

If the seeds progress as expected, Djokovic, searching for an eighth Australian Open title, will face 20-time Grand Slam winner Roger Federer in the semi-finals. Djokovic won all eight matches when inspiring Serbia to victory in the recent ATP Cup.

Top seed Rafa Nadal should have no problems in his first-round match against Hugo Dellien, but a possible clash with home favourite Nick Kyrgios is looming in the fourth round.

Britain's Kyle Edmund, a shock semi-finalist in 2018, faces a tough first-round test against Np. 24 seed Dusan Lajovic. Cameron Norrie, the British No. 3, takes on Pierre-Hugues Herbert.

More to follow...