The German had just turned 20 when he won the Masters 1000 tournament in Rome, the biggest title of his career.

The manner of victory, a comprehensive straight-sets win on clay against Novak Djokovic, then the defending French Open champion, painted a picture of a young man ready to take the next step.

That status was confirmed with another big win over Roger Federer on the hard courts of Montreal to win another Masters 1000 title.

All that Zverev was lacking was a big breakthrough in a Grand Slam - but the four majors of 2018 came and went without it arriving.

A win at the ATP Finals that year provided hope that 2019 could be different, but it wasn't.

In his two Slam quarter-final runs to date, Zverev appeared to be battling against himself as much as anything else.

He was forced into three straight five-set wins at the 2018 French Open before facing a major test, which eventually arrived in the form of Dominic Thiem in the last eight. The Austrian won for the loss of just seven games.

At the same event a year later, he fared little better, twice going the distance against inferior opponents before being easily dispatched by Djokovic.

Following the rise of Stefanos Tsitsipas and Daniil Medvedev last year, given how long he had been on the scene, it was easy to forget Zverev's youth. He has had to deal with the questions about his temperament for three years, but he is still only 22.

Going into the Australian Open, little was expected of him. It appears that the generation below him had usurped his position as the heirs apparent to Federer, Djokovic and Rafael Nadal, and that Zverev was destined to become a new Grigor Dimitrov or Milos Raonic, of whom big things had been expected but ultimately will go down as also-rans, despite a couple of false dawns.

This opinion was seemingly confirmed by a miserable performance at the ATP Cup, where he lost all of his singles matches to players younger than him in the form of Alex de Minaur, Denis Shapovalov and Tsitsipas.

Perhaps it was this lack of expectation - for the first time at a major since he came on the radar - which has helped him make a Grand Slam semi-final for the first time ever. When he promised to donate all of his prize money for relief for Australia after the bushfires that have plagued the country in recent weeks, some scoffed at the suggestion that he could win it. Now he's being asked whether he will be true to his word.

He has played some fantastic tennis, beating dangerous opponents such as Marco Cecchinato, Fernando Verdasco and Andrey Rublev in straight sets prior to his last-eight win over Stan Wawrinka, where he dropped a set for the first time in the tournament, losing the first 6-1, winning just three return points.

That was a key juncture in his journey to the semis. Though injuries have taken their toll on Wawrinka over the years, he remains a canny player and a big-game performer as his three Slam titles in the era of the 'Big Four' attest. It would have been easy for Zverev to get down on himself, but he fought back brilliantly and thoroughly deserves his place in the last four.

And in his opponent Dominic Thiem, he has an intriguing match-up to look forward to. Thiem came through a highly physical tie with Rafael Nadal in the last round and had to dig deep to get through a five-setter against Alex Bolt in the second round. The Austrian favours a more patient game and Zverev's proclivity for serving big and keeping the points short will favour him in what is expected to be sweltering Melbourne heat.

Given his pledge to the Australian people, who have suffered so much over the last month, he would be a popular champion.