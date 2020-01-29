After confidently dispatching the 15th seed in four sets, Zverev will play the winner of Rafael Nadal v Dominic Thiem later on Wednesday.

Video - Highlights: Zverev recovers to cruise past Wawrinka 02:57

Wawrinka got off to a strong start, and it only took him 24 minutes to take the opening set 6-1 - the first set Zverev had lost in the tournament.

But Zverev fought back in the second set after breaking in the eighth game, before carrying the momentum in the third set as he immediately broke.

With the Swiss' serving wavering in the third, recording a 57% first serve percentage compared to Zverev's 83%, the 22-year-old took advantage.

After sealing his second set, Zverev broke again in the opening game of the fourth - and repeated it soon after - before converting his first match point when Wawrinka sent a forehand long.

Zverev: You cannot imagine what this means

Video - Zverev: I will keep my $4 million promise 07:07

"It feels awesome. I've done well in other tournaments. I've won masters tournaments, I've won the world tour finals but I could never break that barrier in a grand slam and I'm happy to be in the semi-finals," Zverev told John McEnroe on court.

"Stan played a great match, a great tournament - beating Medvedev in the last match in five sets - and thank you to everyone for supporting.

" You guys cannot imagine what this means to me and I hope it will be the first of many. "

Zverev hit 13 aces and while his opponent struggled with his serves, the German got 80% of his first serves in.

"Thanks for reminding me. I thought I had forgotten about it," Zverev said, when asked about what he did to improve his serve from the ATP Cup.

"I worked very hard, I worked a lot on it. This is a Grand Slam. This is where you are supposed to play your best tennis and I am doing that.

Video - A cheeky drop shot from Wawrinka 00:43

"I was getting ready to talk to the press about why I lost in straight sets to be honest," Zverev joked about going down a set, adding he needed time to adjust to conditions as he played at night before. "Then kind of turned it around and my energy picked up a little bit."

The German has pledged AUD $10,000 for every match he wins and his entire AUD $4.12 million (£2.14m) prize money to bushfire relief if he goes on to lift the trophy on Sunday.