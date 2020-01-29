Getty Images
Zverev reaffirms his promise to donate winnings to bushfire victims
Alex Zverev vows to keep his promise that he will give away all his Australian Open winnings to the Australian bushfire victims if he lifts the title.
- Zverev into his first Grand Slam semi after emphatically seeing off Wawrinka
After the match the 22-year-old German doubled down on his promise to donate all his money to the Australian bushfire victims.
“Easy to say in the first round right?” He joked.
“It is still true, I hope I can make it happen, I made the people of Australia proud, I’ll make sure I keep that promise if it happens.
"I've always said I’m not a money driven person. My parents always taught me with money you should achieve things that help others and help people who actually need the money.
“For me $4 million Australian dollars would be very nice, I could maybe buy myself a few cars or something.
" But there are people who actually need it for their homes, for rebuilding wildlife, houses and the lives they once knew so it’s much more important that they get that money."