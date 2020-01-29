Video - Zverev: I will keep my $4 million promise 07:07

After the match the 22-year-old German doubled down on his promise to donate all his money to the Australian bushfire victims.

“Easy to say in the first round right?” He joked.

“It is still true, I hope I can make it happen, I made the people of Australia proud, I’ll make sure I keep that promise if it happens.

"I've always said I’m not a money driven person. My parents always taught me with money you should achieve things that help others and help people who actually need the money.

“For me $4 million Australian dollars would be very nice, I could maybe buy myself a few cars or something.