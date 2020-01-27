In an efficient performance, the 22-year-old broke the Russian’s serve once in each set to progress a to a first-ever quarter-final at Melbourne Park.

Zverev arrived in Melbourne lacking confidence after losing all three of his singles matches at the inaugural ATP Cup to Australia's Alex de Minaur, Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas and Canada's Denis Shapovalov, but can now look forward to a first-ever quarter-final appearance at Melbourne Park.

Rublev extended his winning streak to 11-0 with a third-round win over 11th seed David Goffin on Saturday, but Zverev progressed to a last-eight showdown with Stan Wawrinka having yet to lose a set at the year’s first Grand Slam.