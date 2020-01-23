With the sun beating down on Rod Laver Arena, Zverev - who pledged on Tuesday night that he would donate the entire winner’s cheque to the Australian bushfire appeal were he to win the tournament - took the first set in the tie-break.

The first break of serve did not arrive until one hour and 34 minutes in which the German took to win the second set 6-4 before he raced into a 5-4 lead in the third, only for Gerasimov to recover a break back in the crucial ninth game of the set.

However Zverev broke Gerasimov's serve in game 12 to complete a relatively straightforward victory.