Kerber, a winner in Melbourne Park in 2016, was unable to capitalise on an early double break in a first set but would put herself within touching distance of a third Australian Open quarter-final after claiming it on a tiebreak.

Pavlyuchenkova, who shocked world number two Karolina Pliskova in the previous round, passed on three set points in a second set she dominated – hitting 26 winners to Kerber’s 12 – but did send their match to a decider, winning the tiebreak comfortably.

And 30th seed Pavlyuchenkova built on her second-set superiority in the third, breaking the serve of Kerber three times to set up showdown with Muguruza.

