Barty becomes the first Australian women's Australian Open semi-finalist since Wendy Turnbull in 1984.

Video - Highlights: Barty wins quarter-final rematch against Kvitova 02:54

The 23-year-old, who has surpassed her career-best in Melbourne which was the quarter-finals last year, will face American Sofia Kenin as she bids to become the first Australian female to win the competition since Chris O'Neil in 1978.

Kvitova broke first in the third game of an enthralling first set, only for Barty to break back and eventually force a tie-break. But that was just moments after the world number one had to save two Kvitova set points at 6-5.

Barty showed great composure in front of a boisterous crowd to see out the tie-break before quickly breaking Kvitova twice to race into a 3-0 lead.

The Czech, who began to make too many unforced errors, recovered one break at 4-2 down before Barty took another service game off the Czech and wrapped up the match on serve.

Barty: I'll play with a massive smile on my face

"It's been absolutely incredible. I knew I had to be my best today and that first set was so crucial. It was really good to get a quick second there.

"Petra in my eyes in the perfect competitor. She comes out here and fights her absolute best and regardless of whether she wins or loses she always has a big grin on her face coming to the net.

"She's a lovely person and that's what has made her so good over an extended period. In my eye she is the perfect competitor and I love testing myself against her.

"Kenin is having an incredible run. He's really developed her game over the last 12-18 months and I've had some very tough matches against her.

"She's a very good ball striker, wants to be inside the court taking the ball either way so its about getting my running shoes on again, playing with variety and getting the match on my terms as much as possible but I'm looking forward to it.