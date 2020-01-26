Opening up the evening session on Rod Laver Arena, Barty came out of the blocks quickly to justify her status as a likely winner of the title in Melbourne.

But Riske, the world No. 19, battled back gamely to level up with a 6-1 second set.

Riske also took the opening game of the third set but Barty upped her level, rolling off four games in a row to take command of the fourth-round encounter.

Riske rallied to 4-4 but Barty steeled herself to get within a game of victory, forcing Riske to serve to stay in the match - which she could not do, ending the match on a double fault.