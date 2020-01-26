Getty Images
Top seed Barty overcomes blip to reach last eight
World No. 1 Ash Barty delighted the home fans on Australia Day as she defeated Alison Riske 6-3 1-6 6-4 in a topsy-turvy fourth-round encounter at the Australian Open.
Opening up the evening session on Rod Laver Arena, Barty came out of the blocks quickly to justify her status as a likely winner of the title in Melbourne.
But Riske, the world No. 19, battled back gamely to level up with a 6-1 second set.
Riske also took the opening game of the third set but Barty upped her level, rolling off four games in a row to take command of the fourth-round encounter.
Riske rallied to 4-4 but Barty steeled herself to get within a game of victory, forcing Riske to serve to stay in the match - which she could not do, ending the match on a double fault.