Barty took just 25 minutes to dismantle the Slovenian's serve and take the first set 6-1 on Rod Laver Arena.

But the world number one tailed off in the second set and was forced into saving two crucial break points.

Hercog caused the French Open champion a few problems on her serve, but the home favourite found the vital breakthrough to break at 4-4 and sealed the win when the Slovenian was unable to keep a backhand return in the court.

Barty will play Belgian qualifier Greet Minnen or Kazakh Elena Rybakina in the third round as she looks to stay on course to become the first homegrown champion at the Australian Open since 1978.